The story of the 68-year-old actress Ana Obregón, who resorted to surrogacy in the United States, a practice prohibited in the Iberian country, is once again causing discussion in Spain. The woman has now revealed during an interview that the little girl Ana Sandra, born recently, is not her daughter, as previously reported by the Spanish press, but her granddaughter, or daughter of her son Aless Lecquio, who died in 2020 just 27 years for cancer.

The actress confessed that she resorted to surrogacy to fulfill one of her son’s last wishes before he died, namely to become a father. Indeed, it is customary that before starting aggressive cancer treatment, a young patient is offered the option of having his sperm frozen in case the drugs affect her fertility. The actress told the mag that the champions were in New York and that the whole process wasn’t easy. For legal purposes, Obregón is now the child’s mother and as such she will register her with the Spanish consulate, she said.

The debate
The affair has opened a political confrontation in Spain in recent days and the government has reiterated its opposition to the practice of surrogacy, considered as a form of violence against women. In the interview, the actress regrets that in Spain her decision has not been understood, while in the United States she can live it normally and, to prove it, she reported that every time she goes to the pediatrician she is naturally asked if it is a adoption or surrogacy. Obregón also said that she intends to reveal the identity of her father to the child and that she does not rule out making sure that other children of Aless can be born.

