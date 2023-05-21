The World Meteorological Organization warns that the next five years will set the hottest record

21.05.2023



The combined effects of El Niño and greenhouse gases will cause temperatures to soar, the World Meteorological Organization said, warning: “We need to be prepared.”

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) The United Nations World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned on Wednesday (May 17) that the next five years are expected to be the hottest on record. The combined effects of greenhouse gases and El Niño, a naturally occurring weather phenomenon, will cause temperatures to soar between 2023 and 2027, the group said.

“A planet-warming El Niño is expected in the coming months, which will combine with human-caused climate change to push global temperatures into uncharted territory,” said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.

El Niño and La Niña are climate patterns that fuel extreme weather in many parts of the world. Typically, El Niño pushes up average global temperatures, while La Niña has a cooling effect.

“The World Meteorological Organization is sounding the alarm that we will temporarily breach the 1.5°C level with increasing frequency.” Taalas warned that this would have “profound implications” for health, food security, water resource management and the natural environment . “We need to be prepared,” the professor warned.

The new report comes ahead of the World Meteorological Congress, taking place from 22 May to 2 June, which will discuss how to strengthen weather services to support adaptation to climate change.

Technology environment |



21.03.2023



World Meteorological Organization forecast for the next five years

According to the data, the global near-surface annual average temperature between 2023 and 2027 is projected to be 1.1°C to 1.8°C above the 1850-1900 average — this is considered the baseline because it is the result of human activities producing greenhouse gases previous temperature.

Arctic warming is projected to be more than three times the global average over the next five northern hemisphere winters. Increased rainfall is forecast for North Africa, northern Europe, Alaska and northern Siberia, while the opposite is forecast for the Amazon and parts of Australia.

The global average temperature in 2022 is 1.15C warmer than the 1850-1900 average.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, the eight warmest years on record were all between 2015 and 2022, with 2016 being the hottest year.

Technology environment |



29.01.2023



(AFP, Reuters, DPA)

© 2023 Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.