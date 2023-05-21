Why you should put a bay leaf under your pillow before you go to bed: what happens to sleep

In ancient times, a magical property was associated with laurel. Find out what it’s like to put a bay leaf under your pillow.

Placing a bay leaf under your pillow before bed might seem like an unusual gesture, but – according to some traditions and popular beliefs – it could have beneficial effects on sleep and on general well-being. In this article we will explore the reason behind this practice and what happens to sleep when using a bay leaf.

Laurel, also known as Laurus nobilis, is an aromatic plant widespread in the Mediterranean. It is famous for its use in the kitchen to flavor various dishes, but it also has a long history of use in traditional medicine and symbolic use. According to tradition, placing a bay leaf under the pillow can benefit sleep and rest at night.

The effects of laurel on sleep

Laurel gives off a soothing aroma that can promote sleep and reduce insomnia. The smell of laurel might help calm the mind and promote a feeling of tranquility. contributing to a deeper and more restful sleep. Additionally, laurel is believed to have calming and stress-relieving properties. The presence of bay leaf under your pillow could help reduce anxiety and nervousness, creating a more conducive environment for sleep. This could be especially useful for those who suffer from sleep disorders related to stress and anxiety. Importantly, the effect of bay leaf on sleep can vary from person to person. While some people may experience an improvement in sleep, others may not experience any appreciable change.

If you wish to try this practice first choose a fresh, good-quality bay leaf. Make sure it’s clean and free of harmful substances or pesticides. Then gently place the bay leaf under your pillow so that its aroma can spread throughout the night. Then take a deep breath of the soothing aroma of laurel before bed and try to relax your mind and body. Finally monitor your sleep patterns and record any changes or improvements after using bay leaf. Remember the use of bay leaf under the pillow it is a practice based on popular tradition and has no solid scientific validation. However, many claim to have experienced sleep benefits using this technique.

In conclusion, place a bay leaf under the pillow could help create a relaxing and sleep-friendly environment. If you wish to try this practice, do it with an open mind and observe the results closely. Sleep is a fundamental aspect of well-being, and every small gesture that promotes better rest could have a positive impact on your overall health.