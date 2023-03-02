Home World The WTO released the barometer of trade in goods, predicting that global trade in goods will continue to remain weak
The WTO released the barometer of trade in goods, predicting that global trade in goods will continue to remain weak

The WTO released the barometer of trade in goods, predicting that global trade in goods will continue to remain weak

China Business News 2023-03-02

On March 1 local time, the World Trade Organization released the latest barometer of trade in goods, with a reading of 92.2, a significant drop from 96.2 in the previous period, and far below the benchmark value of 100.

