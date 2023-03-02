News for the company

12 years after his entry into the Italian company, Emmanuel Castellaniformer CEO of Cegos Italy & Cegos Apac and member of the International Group Committee, also becomes executive board member of the Cegos group, one of the main players in Learning & development.

Castellani will take care, in relation to the Group’s strategic plan, of promoting the development of the business, off-the-shelf (custom-made) solutions, international projects and Managed Training Services (outsourced services).

“I am very honored by this new position as executive board member – comments Castellani -. It is a privilege to play such an important role in a group with a century-old history like Cegos. An international reality, present in 3 continents, with a considerable reputation and brand awareness, due to the uniqueness that we have been able to build and preserve over time. We are appreciated for our ability to put the needs of individuals and companies at the centre, taking care of their respective and changing training needs”.

A long career behind

In addition to building and managing successful organizations, also by implementing new business models, over the last 25 years Castellani has worked with the main human resources multinationals – first Adecco, then ADP until joining Cegos – gaining extensive experience in the recruiting fields , personnel administration and training.

In Cegos Italia he has held the role of managing director for over 10 years and for over 5 years he has also held the same role for the Singapore office. In recent years he has been involved in business development at a European level, collaborating with colleagues from other European countries.