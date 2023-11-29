The young man who murdered a couple in Naguabo is arrested in a motel

The Law Enforcement Bureau of Puerto Rico has successfully captured an 18-year-old fugitive accused of seven criminal charges, including the murder of an elderly couple in the Húcares neighborhood of Naguabo. The suspect, Jenniel Alexander Rodríguez García, was apprehended at the Linda Vista motel in Naguabo, where he was found in the company of a 17-year-old minor, who has been returned to the custody of the Department of the Family.

Rodríguez García is believed to have beaten to death and burned the bodies of Henry Irizarry, 75, and Genevive Rodríguez, 80, who had been married for 40 years. The young man was issued an arrest warrant with a bail of $1.4 million for two counts of first-degree murder, violation of weapon laws, aggravated robbery, aggravated arson, and destruction of evidence.

Inspector José Fontánez, director of the Intelligence and Arrests Bureau, has described Rodríguez García as dangerous, having led a gang of young adults from Húcares Beach in Naguabo. It is believed that he was involved in other criminal activities, including robberies, burglaries, illegal appropriations, and vehicle thefts.

The tragic events took place on the eve of Thanksgiving Day when Rodríguez García and an accomplice were caught trying to steal a vehicle engine from the couple’s residence. They armed themselves with shovels and other tools from the yard and attacked the elderly couple, ultimately resorting to burning their bodies.

The inspector explained that Rodríguez García was familiar with the couple’s routine, as they had recently returned to Puerto Rico after living in the United States for around 30 years. Irizarry had retired from the United States armed forces.

The authorities are urging anyone with information on the case to come forward, and have advised Rodríguez García to surrender himself. The State and Federal authorities have intensified their search for the fugitive, as they continue to investigate this atrocious crime.

Share this: Facebook

X

