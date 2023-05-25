Theo Rose, about the scandal with Anghel Damian

Theo Rose and Anghel Damian had, the other day, a conflict in the middle of the street, and the domestic media immediately speculated on the moment, announcing including the fact that the two artists were on the verge of separation.

Theo Rose posted on his Instagram account a first explanation of the tense moment that happened between her and Anghel Damian in the parking lot of a restaurant. The artist told her fans that it wasn’t about any real fight or breakup.

According to the statement, Theo Rose insisted on leading her, thus pushing Angel Damian away when he offered to do so to protect her.

“They say about us on TV that we fought in the street. Mother! I am dying! Anghel left to pay the bill. She was paid, but he went to take her to the boys. I thought he was coming after me and when I looked back, he was gone. And since I’m being silly like that and I’m getting upset, I got so angry and told him that I’m going to drive. He didn’t and he didn’t and I forced him to say that I was going to drive. El na, to protect me, not to hit me, etc.

The problem is that I had a moment of paranoia and when I got into the car, I said: ‘What if I put on a tight shirt now so they could take a picture of me and say, who knows what, that we beaten in the street.’ Why was I afraid that’s why I didn’t escape. From now on I have to be careful, I walk and ugly, I sit and hunchback, many mistakes in a video”, said Theo Rose on Instagram.

Photo source: fanatic