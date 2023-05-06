Home » Biden approves Alabama major disaster declaration – Xinhua English.news.cn
World

Biden approves Alabama major disaster declaration – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin

Summary

[Biden Approves Alabama Major Disaster Declaration]U.S. President Biden approved the Alabama Major Disaster Declaration on May 5 local time. Provides federal assistance to areas affected by storms and tornadoes. Federal assistance funds are available on a cost-share basis to state, tribal, and eligible local governments, as well as to select private nonprofit organizations, for disaster response and recovery efforts and statewide on a cost-share basis disaster mitigation measures. (Financial Association)

U.S. President Biden approved the Alabama major disaster declaration on May 5, local time. He ordered federal assistance for areas affected by severe storms and tornadoes in Alabama from March 24 to March 27. Federal assistance funds are available on a cost-share basis to state, tribal, and eligible local governments, as well as to select private nonprofit organizations, for disaster response and recovery efforts and statewide on a cost-share basis disaster mitigation measures.

(Article source: Financial Associated Press)

See also  Before the Korean election, the two major opposition parties suddenly announced their cooperation | South Korean election | Presidential election | Yin Xiyue

You may also like

Flower shops in Belgrade did not raise prices...

Andrea Crugnola first leader after PS1

5 workers injured by incandescent oil and metal...

FMP announcement about the postponement of the match...

The condition of the wounded in the shootings...

Skyrocketing prices, Italians on a forced diet

Palermo-Spal, for Corini doubts in midfield: here are...

Great Britain, the first elections with an identity...

Wagnerians in conflict with the top of Russia...

Fenerbahçe Olympiakos Euroleague | Sports

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy