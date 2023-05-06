Biden approves Alabama major disaster declaration – Xinhua English.news.cn

[Biden Approves Alabama Major Disaster Declaration]U.S. President Biden approved the Alabama Major Disaster Declaration on May 5 local time. Provides federal assistance to areas affected by storms and tornadoes. Federal assistance funds are available on a cost-share basis to state, tribal, and eligible local governments, as well as to select private nonprofit organizations, for disaster response and recovery efforts and statewide on a cost-share basis disaster mitigation measures. (Financial Association)

U.S. President Biden approved the Alabama major disaster declaration on May 5, local time. He ordered federal assistance for areas affected by severe storms and tornadoes in Alabama from March 24 to March 27. Federal assistance funds are available on a cost-share basis to state, tribal, and eligible local governments, as well as to select private nonprofit organizations, for disaster response and recovery efforts and statewide on a cost-share basis disaster mitigation measures.

