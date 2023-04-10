by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 2 hours ago

Eugenio Corini spoke in the mixed-zone at the end of the drawn match against Cosenza. Here are his words: «We came with some guys who were returning from a period of injury. The game was open and we could score…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo-Cosenza, Corini: «There are six games left and we will spare no energy to try to the end» appeared 2 hours ago in the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».