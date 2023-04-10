Home Sports NBA, some records of the season
NBA, some records of the season

A record season also on the field in the NBA, in addition to the excellent data on the attendance in the arenas. The league released an infographic detailing those records, including first time more than one game over 70 points scored (Lillard and Mitchell at 71) best overall free throw percentage (78.2%)

