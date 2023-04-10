A record season also on the field in the NBA, in addition to the excellent data on the attendance in the arenas. The league released an infographic detailing those records, including first time more than one game over 70 points scored (Lillard and Mitchell at 71) best overall free throw percentage (78.2%)

LeBron passing Kareem, 71-point performances, record-setting competition and more… Check out some on-court highlights from the 2022-23 NBA regular season ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/z7D4qOfD5Y — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 10, 2023