Cali must invest in its future, renew the education of its citizens and create spaces for them to develop solutions for the city and the world. The tools we have give us some confidence in maintaining the now, but we can prepare ourselves to occupy a leading place, especially in the technology sector.

We create Software Development Centers (CDS), focused on children. Let’s give the future the spark it needs.

In a Center all the processes of the life of the software are gathered, from its conception to its implementation, going through the development, the tests, the customer support and the improvement.

Last year, SENA inaugurated its third CDS in Quibdó, in partnership with a Spanish technology consultancy called Everis, and the purpose is to strengthen the skills and improve the employability of its apprentices, with a first work experience that places them in a competitive environment, goals The other two Centers perform similar tasks in Cauca and Antioquia.

This is a productive and educational idea that has contributed to the progress of many regions in the world, but we can develop a recreational and educational process around the software for the largest number of young people from Cali, taking advantage of the existing infrastructure.

The Integrated Local Administration Centers (CALI) and the headquarters of the Community Action Boards can be the beginning of this transformation, or even in public schools, to ensure that we are present in each commune.

In principle, they are safe places, with surveillance, appropriate for children to carry out extracurricular activities after school or in the format of recreational vacations, where they play with robotics, the development of 3D characters or Artificial Intelligence. Other fields of interest are augmented reality, cloud computing, cyber-physical systems, internet of things and services, simulation, blockchain and big data.

Cali already occupies an important place in the Colombian technology sector, with Help People, Carvajal, Open, Siesa and Compunet based in the city. They are important companies that can help provide spaces with technology. There is also the Zona Franca del Sur, right next to the universities, the only zone dedicated to technology and services in Colombia. Here is a great opportunity to stimulate the creation of future solutions, ventures that also strengthen the economy through technology and education. At least now, 170 thousand programmers are needed in the country.

But it is more than programming in the present. Some people talk about the next industrial revolution, which aims to promote the transformation of the industry towards intelligent spaces, based on the Internet of Things and cognitive computing, with an emphasis on collaboration between machines and humans to improve productivity and efficiency. .

Part of this is the development of Artificial Intelligence and its application in processes similar to human thought, but projecting personalized manufacturing, the evolution of robotics and the delegation of mechanical, dangerous and routine tasks, always taking care of the environment.

Cali can occupy a space in this future, even lead it. Let’s make it possible.

