There was an exchange of prisoners between Russians and Ukrainians on the occasion of Orthodox Easter

It was there on Sunday an exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine on the occasion of Orthodox Easter: Russia has freed about 130 Ukrainian prisoners, while it is not yet clear how many prisoners Ukraine has freed in exchange. This exchange had been preceded by another that took place on Monday, in which over 200 Russians and Ukrainians had been freed. “We are bringing back 130 of our own. [Lo scambio] it has happened in stages over the past few days,” said Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Shortly thereafter, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Russian Wagner group mercenaries fighting alongside Russia, released a video showing the Ukrainian prisoners about to be released.