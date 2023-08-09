There was an explosion in a factory about 70 kilometers from Moscow: 35 people were injured

There was a large explosion on Wednesday morning at an optical factory in Sergiev Posad, about 70 kilometers northeast of Moscow, Russia. 35 people were injured in the explosion, 4 of whom are said to be in serious condition. The mayor of the city has ordered the evacuation of all buildings around the factory as a precaution. As reported by the rescuers to the Russian newspaper RIA Novosti, an unspecified human error would have caused the explosion (initially the hypothesis was also advanced in the Russian newspapers that the explosion had been caused by a Ukrainian drone).

