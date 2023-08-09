Home » There was an explosion in a factory about 70 kilometers from Moscow: 35 people were injured
World

There was an explosion in a factory about 70 kilometers from Moscow: 35 people were injured

by admin
There was an explosion in a factory about 70 kilometers from Moscow: 35 people were injured

There was a large explosion on Wednesday morning at an optical factory in Sergiev Posad, about 70 kilometers northeast of Moscow, Russia. 35 people were injured in the explosion, 4 of whom are said to be in serious condition. The mayor of the city has ordered the evacuation of all buildings around the factory as a precaution. As reported by the rescuers to the Russian newspaper RIA Novosti, an unspecified human error would have caused the explosion (initially the hypothesis was also advanced in the Russian newspapers that the explosion had been caused by a Ukrainian drone).

See also  Japan The Japanese are still opposed to hosting the Olympics

You may also like

Girl washed out to sea by giant wave...

Milan, De Ketelaere said yes to Atalanta: medical...

A Call for Peace: Pope Francis reflects on...

The big meeting against deforestation in the Amazon...

Samuraï, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Moscow, explosion in a plant 70 kilometers from...

Ukraine, latest news. Attack by Russian hackers on...

Messina Denaro is vigilant, he is in intensive...

Edi Rama, the Prime Minister of Albania makes...

Start the Dreambeach 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy