The Hundred: Trent Rockets suffer dramatic batting collapse in defeat by Northern Superchargers

Northern Superchargers' spinners took all seven Trent Rockets wicketsNorthern Superchargers 134-4 (100 balls): Litchfield 38 (27); Stonehouse 1-10Trent Rockets 125-7 (100 balls): Smith 70 (44); Higham 3-29Northern Superchargers won by nine runsScorecard.

Northern Superchargers beat Trent Rockets by nine runs after a dramatic batting collapse from the hosts.

Rockets were cruising at 102-2 in pursuit of 135 for victory, but lost five wickets for five runs and fell short on 125-7.

Opener Bryony Smith’s 70 from 44 balls was in vain as Superchargers’ spinners ran through the middle order.

Lucy Higham took 3-29 while Linsey Smith and Georgia Wareham added two wickets each.

Superchargers posted 134-4 from their 100 balls with Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield top-scoring with 38 and India’s Jemimah Rodrigues adding 33.

Smith added 61 for the first wicket with Lizelle Lee, striking three sixes and nine fours in her impressive knock which looked to be steering Rockets to a comfortable victory.

But Smith’s dismissal, which left Rockets 92-2, sparked the collapse as Superchargers’ spinners took all seven wickets to fall in the space of 26 balls.

What else do you need to know?

Litchfield and Rodrigues added 53 for the second Superchargers wicket after the early loss of Marie Kelly for five. Bess Heath smashed an unbeaten 23 from 10 balls at the end of the innings, including a last-ball six.Lee, with 16, was Rockets’ second-highest scorer behind Smith but numbers three to seven added just 17 between them.England star all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt fell for four from nine balls while India captain Harmanpreet Kaur made 11. Trent Rockets are still without a victory in this year’s competition.