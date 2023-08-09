Home » More Colombian investments in the United States
More Colombian investments in the United States

OK With the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, Colombians are the main Latin American buyers in the United States real estate market with investments between US$1,000 and US$16,000 million.

“In principle, Bogotá and Medellín concentrate the main movement of funds for real estate investment in the United States, however, we see a lot of potential in Cali, Barranquilla and Bucaramanga,” he said. Alvaro Ramirez FernandezInvestor Relations Manager en Century Asset Management.

One of the reasons why more and more Colombians decide to invest in US real estate is due to the perception of stability and solidity that this market offers. Real estate is tangible assets that generally hold their value over time and can even increase in value based on demand and local market conditions.

During 2022, according to figures from the same association, of the total investment operations carried out by non-American investors (US$ 59,000 million), registered in the United States, 8% belong to Mexican investors and 3% to Colombians. The main destination of these investments was Florida (24%), followed by Texas (11%).

In the case of Florida, this region has attracted the attention of foreign investors due to its constant historical growth and the projections of future growth that are expected. Given this favorable context, investing in Florida real estate can be highly attractive to those looking for solid and profitable real estate investment opportunities.

In this sense, the Century Asset Management firm has identified that, within Colombia, the people with the greatest interest in making real estate investments in South Florida are those from Bogotá, Medellín, Cali and Barranquilla.

At the end of June 2023, Century Asset Management raised capital close to US$12 million.

