78 years have passed since America dropped the atomic bomb on Japan

Web Desk: 78 years have passed since America dropped atomic bombs on Japan, according to sources, Japan is celebrating this week the anniversary of the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the United States in 1945, in which millions of civilians were killed. . Japan is once again forced to change its strategy due to the growing threats from its neighbors China and North Korea. Remember that on August 6 and 9, the United States dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

