Home » 78 years have passed since America dropped the atomic bomb on Japan
News

78 years have passed since America dropped the atomic bomb on Japan

by admin
78 years have passed since America dropped the atomic bomb on Japan

Web Desk: 78 years have passed since America dropped atomic bombs on Japan, according to sources, Japan is celebrating this week the anniversary of the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the United States in 1945, in which millions of civilians were killed. . Japan is once again forced to change its strategy due to the growing threats from its neighbors China and North Korea. Remember that on August 6 and 9, the United States dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

See also  The memes left by the RBD tour announcement

You may also like

More Colombian investments in the United States

China Reiterates Support for Russia’s Stance on Ukraine...

The premier calls for an iron fist on...

RENAULT LEFT ITS MARK ON MANTA WITH ITS...

María Fernanda Cabal criticizes the first year of...

Li Qiang Presides Over State Council Meeting on...

The Poggio a Caiano building is not up...

The Innocent Children Trapped in a Murder Investigation:...

European residential real estate, S&P forecasts — idealista/news

Win with the animals of Doña Carmen this...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy