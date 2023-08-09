Home » A weight loss drug reduces the risk of heart attack and stroke. « Medicine in the Library
A weight loss drug reduces the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Posted by giorgiobertin on August 9, 2023

The drug for weight loss Wegs has been shown to reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, or heart-related death by 20% in what is being called a landmark clinical study of people with cardiovascular disease, the first to show that a weight-loss drug alone can have such protective effects.

The finding of a 20% reduction in cardiac risk is higher than many experts predicted. A similar study for the type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic, which uses the same ingredient, semaglutide, previously showed it could reduce cardiovascular risk by 26%, but no studies have yet shown a reduction in risk in people without diabetes.

The findings come from a five-year study of more than 17,600 adults with cardiovascular disease – Select Trial.

According to Dr. Howard Weintraub, clinical director of the Center for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease at NYU Langone Heart, in New York City, “There is now a drug that is well tolerated and safe from a cardiovascular standpoint, which also effectively lowers body weight. On top of all this, there is a significant reduction in the cumulative outcome of non-fatal MI [attacchi di cuore]cardiac death and stroke”.

This is a very important study,” he added, “as no other weight-loss drug has been shown to reduce cardiovascular events. The beneficial impacts of this drug are likely to go beyond just weight loss“.

The manufacturing company Novo Nordisk plans to file for regulatory approval of a label indication extension for semaglutide 2.4 mg (Wegovy® ) in the US and EU in 2023. Detailed results from SELECT will be presented in a scientific conference in November 2023.

Source: Novo Nordisk:
Novo Nordisk today announced the headline results from the SELECT cardiovascular outcomes trial.
ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03574597

