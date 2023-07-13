Kiev, shot down a dozen drones in the attack on the capital – Last hour

Ukrainian forces shot down a dozen Russian drones over the skies of Kiev overnight during the third airstrike launched by Moscow on the capital in three days, the city’s military administration announced on Telegram, as reported by Ukrinform.





“The 505th day of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine. For the third day in a row, Kiev is attacked by Shahed barrage ammunition,” said the head of the city’s military administration, Sergiy Popko. During the night there was a massive attack of Iranian drones. The unmanned aircraft entered the capital from different directions. About a dozen enemy targets were identified and destroyed by air defense forces and means in the airspace of Kiev “.





As previously reported, one civilian was killed in the attack and four others were injured, two of whom were hospitalised. Popko specified that the latter are a 19-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man, both hit by glass splinters.



