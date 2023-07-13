“Santanchè had known since March 2 that she was being investigated”. The statement that gives the lie

Giorgia Meloni and Daniela Santanche

Case Santanchè, the papers that trouble the minister and the Meloni government

Daniela Santanchè would have lied in the Senate because the tourism minister would have been aware of the warranty notice against him since March 2nd. This – reports Il Fatto Quotidiano – is what emerges from the minutes of the meeting of 27 March Visible, a public deed and deposited. Santanchè approves the occasion balance and there is talk of the existence of “warranty information” communicated even on 2 March. In the Senate Santanchè had said: “on my honour I have not been reached by warnings of guarantee. To rule this out I asked my lawyers to make sure there are no doubts“.

Everything – continues Il Fatto – is recorded by the Police. “Following an appeal pursuant to art. 2409 of the civil code presented on 10 June 2022 by some minority shareholders of Visibilia Editore SpA. In this context, for the purpose of the verification operations, also acquire the accounting records of the company with effect from the 2014 financial year”. There is more. The person taking the minutes also writes that “on 2 March 2023 the Economic-Financial Police Unit of Milan, in execution of the “seizure order” e “warranty information” issued as part of the aforementioned criminal proceeding, went to the company premises in order to acquire details relating to the allocations for invoices to be issued and credit notes to be received, made by the company in the financial years from 2014 to 2019“.

