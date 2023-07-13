A woman revealed the scandal of the BBC presenter Fun

A woman revealed the scandal of the news anchor of the “BBC” channel. It was speculated for days who it was, and then his wife spoke.

Source: YouTube/BBC

“In light of the recent coverage of the BBC presenter, I am making this statement on behalf of my husband, Hugh Edwards, after five extremely difficult days for our family. I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental health, and to protect our children. . Hugh suffers from serious mental issues. He has spoken publicly about being treated for severe depression in recent years,” Vicki wrote.

“The events of the last few days have made matters significantly worse, he has suffered another serious episode and is now in hospital care and will remain there for the foreseeable future. When he is well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published. To be clear, he first learned that the charges against him were made last Thursday,” the host’s wife wrote.

“In the circumstances and given Hugh’s condition, I would like to ask that the privacy of my family and everyone else affected by these disturbing events be respected. I know Hugh is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been affected by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement stands in the way of that,” she concluded.

BONUS VIDEO:

1:40 p.m. “A DANGEROUS PRESIDENT WANTS TO HURT ANOTHER PRESIDENT LIKE THIS!” Juicy gossip in the live program: She was wrong to fall in love with him Source: Kurir television

Source: Kurir television

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

