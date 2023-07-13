Rome transfer market: Kristensen will visit over the weekend, like Renato Sanches

Bisseck is a new Inter player: 7 million euros go to Aarhus plus 500,000 euros in bonuses. ‘Personality, physique and great ability to set up with both feet’, writes the Nerazzurri club about the defender. Viti returns to Italy, loan with the right to buy at Sassuolo. Daniel Maldini is a new Empoli player. Atalanta, Michel Adopo arrives. Below we see all the official signings so far in Serie A

YANN-AUREL BISSECK all’INTER (dall’Aarhus)

Inter have formalized the arrival of the German central defender born in 2000. A permanent operation, 7 million euros will go to Aarhus plus a 500,000 euros bonus

THE INTER RELEASE FOR BISSECK

Inter presented the purchase of Bisseck through a special press release on their website: “A mountain cannot be torn down: a mountain stands out solid, resistant and immovable in the face of any kind of difficulty. Yann-Aurel Bisseck knows this well , a German boy 196 cm tall, who has had to face various obstacles in his career. Personality, physique and great ability to set up with both feet” Below are all the other official signings in Serie A

MATTIA VITI to SASSUOLO (from Nice)

The former Empoli defender born in 2002 returns to Italy after a year at Nice: his arrival at Sassuolo on loan with the right to buy from the French club is official.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

