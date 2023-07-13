Home » Rome transfer market: Kristensen will visit over the weekend, like Renato Sanches
Sports

Rome transfer market: Kristensen will visit over the weekend, like Renato Sanches

by admin
Rome transfer market: Kristensen will visit over the weekend, like Renato Sanches

Bisseck is a new Inter player: 7 million euros go to Aarhus plus 500,000 euros in bonuses. ‘Personality, physique and great ability to set up with both feet’, writes the Nerazzurri club about the defender. Viti returns to Italy, loan with the right to buy at Sassuolo. Daniel Maldini is a new Empoli player. Atalanta, Michel Adopo arrives. Below we see all the official signings so far in Serie A

YANN-AUREL BISSECK all’INTER (dall’Aarhus)

Inter have formalized the arrival of the German central defender born in 2000. A permanent operation, 7 million euros will go to Aarhus plus a 500,000 euros bonus

THE INTER RELEASE FOR BISSECK

Inter presented the purchase of Bisseck through a special press release on their website: “A mountain cannot be torn down: a mountain stands out solid, resistant and immovable in the face of any kind of difficulty. Yann-Aurel Bisseck knows this well , a German boy 196 cm tall, who has had to face various obstacles in his career. Personality, physique and great ability to set up with both feet” Below are all the other official signings in Serie A

MATTIA VITI to SASSUOLO (from Nice)

The former Empoli defender born in 2002 returns to Italy after a year at Nice: his arrival at Sassuolo on loan with the right to buy from the French club is official.

See also  Inter-Roma 1-2: goals at Dimarco, Dybala e Smalling

You may also like

Viktor Gyokeres: Coventry City sell striker to Sporting...

3rd league: Essen and Halle open the season

Wimbledon 2023 results: Ons Jabeur fights back to...

This is how the Swiss trained for the...

Newell’s Unveils Conditions Set by Cruz Azul for...

Heat, Haywood Highsmith’s contract guaranteed

WELT Club: Exclusive run and talk with marathon...

Dovbyk is back in fashion, Roma aim for...

Ion Izagirre wins stage 12, de la Cruz...

Chinese Women’s Football Goalkeeper Zhu Yu Aims to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy