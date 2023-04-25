Totti, with Mourinho at the helm, Roma will go far – Lazio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 24 – “With Mourinho at the helm, Roma can go as far as possible in the Europa League and in the Champions League. And we fans are proud of you.” Francesco Totti said this to Dazn after the Atalanta-Roma match after listening to José Mourinho’s interview.



The former Giallorossi captain, continuing his analysis on the defeat in Bergamo, added: “They are two different teams, Roma travel in a certain way in Europe. In the league they alternate a lot. Now there are 4-5 teams playing for Champions League and the path becomes very complicated”.



On the other hand, he has no doubts about Rui Patricio’s mistake. “It happens in football – Totti explained – But Rui Patricio has saved many games, only compliments are to be given. He’s a goalkeeper of international level”. He concluded by speaking of the Italian team’s season in Europe, hoping that “at least one can win a trophy”, while on Naples, which could become Italian champions next day, he said: “At first I didn’t think it could go all the way to the end, but he killed everyone. Kudos to the team, the coach and the club for an incredible year.” (HANDLE).

