Home » «There was disappointment for last year, but Palermo is doing important things on the market»
World

«There was disappointment for last year, but Palermo is doing important things on the market»

by admin
«There was disappointment for last year, but Palermo is doing important things on the market»

by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 16 seconds ago

Interviewed by “TMW” the former rosanero Salvatore Elia spoke of his interrupted experience at Palermo. Here is an excerpt: «I want to go to a square where I can demonstrate value. I’ve been coming to teams for two years that we were looking for promotions or playoffs. This year the idea is to go to an ambitious club again to aim for important things. What Series…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Elia: «There was disappointment for last year, but Palermo is doing important things on the transfer market» appeared 16 seconds ago in the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Udinese – Double blow to come / Zarraga and Lucca are black and white

You may also like

Harry Styles shot in the eye at a...

You can now see the first trailer of...

Ministry “Praying for our Children” Expands in Colombia,...

Horoscope for July 10 | Fun

RHMZ issued a warning | Weather forecast

The latest sensational breakthrough by President Erdogan

The Weather in Sicily, the Cerberus anticyclone is...

Choosing Freedom: Advocating for Euthanasia and Assisted Death

Middle East, Hezbollah tents on the border with...

Boss Paja’s wife | Fun

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy