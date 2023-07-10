Celiac disease in children: how to recognize it and what happens if they unknowingly eat contaminated food

Celiac disease is a disorder caused by the intake of gluten. But how to recognize it if it is the children who have it?

Celiac disease is an inflammatory bowel disorder that is triggered, in predisposed subjects, when they eat foods containing gluten, a protein found in wheat, rye and barley.

Both adults and children can suffer from it. Sometimes it can be mistaken for simple intolerance to one or more foods but it is very important to investigate the issue, especially if the episodes occur more frequently. Especially in children, it’s important to keep an eye out for signs that something is wrong.

Celiac disease in children: how to recognize it and what happens if they eat foods that contain gluten?

According to pediatric nutritionist Erin Feldman of Cedars-Sinai in the United States, the signs to realize that it is celiac disease can appear in children between six and nine months. Or whenever a food with gluten is introduced into the baby’s diet.

The signs that indicate that your child has celiac disease – tantasalute.it

Infants and young children may experience vomiting, irritability, and poor growth. School-age children, on the other hand, will suffer from stomach pains, constipation or diarrhea. Teens will also experience chronic fatigue, headaches, joint pain, skin rashes and mood disturbances.

It’s very important to recognize that you have celiac disease because gluten is a protein that damages the lining of the small intestine, making it difficult for nutrients to be absorbed. So when children eat, they may not be getting all the nutrients they need to grow. Furthermore, it is a disorder that must be treated for life and, if not treated, can limit growth and lead to osteoporosis.

Therefore, it is important to change the child’s eating habits because otherwise the child could face growth or neurological problems. According to Dr. Feldman, in fact, it is good to avoid gluten completely (foods containing wheat, rye or barley). And consult a nutritionist for a personalized diet so that it gets all the nutrients essential for its development.

Gluten is in fact present in many foods, so the advice is to read the labels on each product carefully, even on medicines or personal hygiene products (shampoo, conditioner). The role of parents is fundamental when the child suffers from celiac disease because having different eating habits from those of peers may not be easy. Fortunately, there are many gluten-free alternatives on the market that will not make the child or young person feel excluded.

