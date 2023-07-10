The Importance of Mental Health Support for Lawyers: Initiatives by Law Schools to Promote Well-being

Lawyers Face Mental Health Risks, But Some Law Schools Offer Support

The legal profession is notorious for its non-extendable terms, high level of competitiveness, and constant demand. These factors, when combined with personal problems, can pose serious risks to the physical and mental health of lawyers.

Recognizing this reality and the need for support, some law schools have taken action to address the mental and physical health issues faced by their members. The Madrid Bar Association (ICAM) recently presented its Comprehensive Well-being project, which aims to prioritize the well-being and mental health of the legal profession.

The program is structured around three areas of focus. The first is aimed at members of the association and includes the establishment of two free telephone hotlines – one for psychological support and another for emotional support and active listening. These services will be anonymous and staffed by specialists from Quirón Salud and Teléfono de la Esperanza, respectively.

The second area of focus is on law offices, providing them with tools to develop their own wellness programs and become agents of change in promoting well-being. The third area emphasizes the well-being of ICAM workers, ensuring that comprehensive support is available across the board.

ICAM lawyers also have access to resources such as stop suicide and stop addiction protocols, as well as an extensive training program consisting of workshops led by specialists. These workshops cover topics such as emotional intelligence, nutrition, mindfulness, and achieving a work-life balance.

To better understand the mental health issues faced by lawyers in Madrid, the ICAM has established the Well-being Observatory. This initiative aims to conduct a comprehensive mental health study and identify problems within the legal profession. The Observatory is supported by an advisory council comprised of representatives from the Madrid law, medical, psychology, and social work colleges.

Another law association, the Seville Bar Association (ICAS), has also taken steps to promote the health and well-being of its members. ICAS launched a health commission that offers training courses facilitated by experts and professionals, focusing on mental and physical self-care for lawyers.

The importance of seeking help and support is highlighted by personal experiences shared by lawyers. Gem Gonzalez, a long-standing member of ICAM, sought help from the association after being fired from her job and dealing with debilitating health concerns. Gonzalez highlights the importance of active listening, emotional support, and training – elements that the ICAM Comprehensive Well-being project provides.

Immaculate Clement, a lawyer from the Cáceres Bar Association, experienced depression following the death of her mother, which affected her work. She emphasizes the need for more support from the General Council of Spanish Lawyers, especially for smaller associations.

The initiatives taken by these law schools and associations demonstrate a growing recognition of the mental health risks faced by lawyers. By providing support systems and resources, they aim to create a healthier and more sustainable legal profession.

