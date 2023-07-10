Home » 29-year-old died in a car accident in the Braunau district
29-year-old died in a car accident in the Braunau district

29-year-old died in a car accident in the Braunau district

A large contingent of helpers – 45 firefighters, the crew of the emergency helicopter and several Red Cross paramedics from Eggelsberg and the crisis intervention team – were deployed on the Handenberger Landesstraße. For the driver who was involved in the accident, a 29-year-old from the Braunau district, any help came too late.

The car left the road around 8:35 p.m. while driving towards Handenberg in a left turn. It rolled over the embankment and rolled over several times in the meadow, police said on Monday morning. The young Innviertler was injured so badly that he died at the scene of the accident.

Any help came too late for the driver. Image: Daniel Scharinger

