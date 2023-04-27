There was no negotiation, the end of a judicial season

by livesicilia.it – ​​5 hours ago

5′ OF READING PALERMO- The threat of the mafia against the state was there. Even if only in attempted form. There was no negotiation, despite the prevailing narrative in recent years has represented it as a certain fact.…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “The negotiation did not take place, the end of a judicial season appeared 5 hours ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it”.