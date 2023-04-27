Chinese Super League Comprehensive|Shanghai Shuangxiong Jie Nantong won the first victory in the history of the team 2023-04-27 10:43:25.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Wang Hengzhi

The third round of the 2023 Super League season ended on the 26th. Shanghai Seaport and Shanghai Shenhua both won 1-0. After the third round, they both led the way with three consecutive victories. The “promoted” Nantong Zhiyun team beat Henan 1-0. The team ushered in the first victory in the Super League in team history.

The Shanghai duo have played triumphant songs since the new season. The Shanghai Seaport team played against the Cangzhou Lions this round. With Wu Lei’s volley in stoppage time in the first half, the Seaport scored all three points away. Shanghai Shenhua also won 1-0. They faced Changchun Yatai at home, which also won two consecutive victories. It is worth mentioning that Shenhua’s three victories were all 1:0. At present, the Shanghai Shuangxiong are the only two teams with a complete victory. In the fourth round, they will stage a city derby.

Returning to the home court, the “promoted” Nantong Zhiyun team ushered in the first victory in the history of the team. The Henan team, which started with two consecutive draws, still has not found an offensive feeling. In this game, they are far behind their opponents in the number of shots, and the number of shots on target is 0. Nantong, who blasted 14 shots, was scored by foreign aid Castillo in the 78th minute. Henan is still struggling to win this season.

In the other two games, Rosa scored two goals in the first 30 minutes, helping the Tianjin Jinmen Tigers beat the Shenzhen team 2:0. Tianjin ranked third in the standings with two wins and one tie; the Dalian team and the Chengdu Rongcheng team 0: 0 goalless draw.

The fourth round will start on the 29th.