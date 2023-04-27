Tlc, workers’ general strike called for 6 June

Listen to the audio version of the article

General strike in the telecommunications sector on June 6th. Motivation: Defense of employment perimeters and revitalization of the telecommunications sector. The trade unions Slc Cgil, Fistel Cisl and Uilcom Uil have decided to have workers in the sector cross their arms throughout the country with the exception of Trentino Alto Adige and Valle D’Aosta which will strike in the same way on 8 June 2023 out of respect for electoral franchises.

The organizations, reads the communication with which the unions formalized the strike, “declare that they had carried out the cooling procedure with Assotelecomunicazioni ASSTEL with a negative outcome on 12 April 2023 and with the Ministry of Labor the attempt at conciliation in date 19 April 2023, also with a negative result”.

The general strike of the TLC concerns a sector that has made the good relations between unions and companies a strong point. However, problems and claims to be submitted to the institutions and the government have taken on the contours of the question of the system.

“It is a strike – explains al Only 24 Hours Salvo Ugliarolo, general secretary of Uilcom Uil – to forcefully ask the institutions to open a discussion on the strategic future of the whole sector, starting with the problems that have not been met for years: I am talking about the call centres, the existing dumping in the sector up to to the now historic dispute on the future and on the fate of Tim». What is now foreseen is therefore “a great mobilization – adds Ugliarolo – which will have its most important event in Rome in the hope of raising awareness among the institutions so that reasoning can be opened that aims towards solutions capable of giving perspectives to this important sector but which has lost billions of margins and revenues in recent years».

«On June 6th – comments Alessandro Faraoni, general secretary of Fistel Cisl – we are going on strike in the telecommunications sector and we are talking to our metalworker colleagues for the contracting companies that work as satellite companies. Up to now we have encountered a “deafening silence” from the Government on a strategic sector for the digitization of the country.

We searched for all possible interlocutions without getting listened to. The time has come to act immediately if we don’t want an employment cataclysm with tens of thousands of redundancies. It is no coincidence that we have pending disputes over Tim, Vodafone, Wind Tre (strike scheduled for May 4 against the network separation plan, ndr.), Ericsson not to mention the call centers that are on their last legs».