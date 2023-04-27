Home » the driver risks prosecution for vehicular homicide, investigations
the driver risks prosecution for vehicular homicide, investigations

An 11-year-old boy was run over and killed near his home. The local police of Monza are working to reconstruct the dynamics

And bambino Of 11 years old was invested e killed a Monza. The tragedy took place on the afternoon of Thursday 27 April around 4.30pm. From an initial reconstruction, the child was returning from school. Rescue was useless: the 11-year-old died shortly after arriving in the emergency room. The police are working to reconstruct the dynamics.

