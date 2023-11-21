Home » They capture an MS13 collaborator and seize three firearms – Diario La Página
The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Gustavo Villatoro, reported the capture of an MS13 collaborator, belonging to the Fulton Locos Salvatruchos program. This subject was identified as Carlos Alberto Nieto, alias El Curro, who was located and captured by agents of the National Civil Police (PNC).

Furthermore, in the operation when they detained him, they seized three firearms, which were two revolver-type pistols, a shotgun and, in addition, the ammunition. The police authorities reported that this subject will be prosecuted for the crimes of illicit groups and illegal possession of weapons, for which he must face justice.

“Decades in prison await this criminal, we will ensure that he does not take to our streets to commit crimes again,” said the minister.

