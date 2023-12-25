They murdered the fighter Bella de París in León, Guanajuato

Bella from Paris Murdered in Beauty Business in León

The glamorous world of wrestling has been rocked by the tragic murder of Bella de París, who was shot to death inside her beauty business in the municipality of León, Guanajuato. The 38-year-old athlete, widely known in the state, was killed by two armed individuals who entered her beauty salon posing as clients.

The shocking events occurred around 6:00 p.m. last Thursday, December 21, but news of Bella de París’ murder only began to spread on social media and in the media over the weekend. Another person who was inside the premises at the time of the attack was also injured, and the perpetrators managed to flee the scene.

In a show of solidarity, fighters, referees, and fans have demanded justice for Bella de Paris, whose real name was Pablo. Territorio Lucha Libre, a collective within the wrestling community, expressed their condolences and swift resignation to Bella’s family and loved ones, urging her to rest in peace.

Bella de Paris’ murder is not the first of its kind in Guanajuato, where several wrestlers have fallen victim to similar violent attacks. Sadly, in 2022, Juventud Rebelde, Lepra MX, and Maremoto were also murdered in separate incidents, allegedly by members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). These tragedies have deeply saddened and outraged the national wrestling community.

The motive for Bella de Paris’ murder remains unknown at this time. The state authorities have been alerted, and investigations are underway to bring those responsible to justice. The wrestling community mourns the loss of a beloved member and demands an end to the violence that has claimed the lives of several of its own.