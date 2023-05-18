This Drama Share New Trailer, “Six One Nine”

This new studio work was recorded at the historic Manzana de Tenerife Studios and has been mixed in California by Alex Newport who was part of Fudge Tunnel y Nailbomb and producer of bands like City And Colour o Death Cab For Cutie . In addition, the album has been mastered by Gavin Lurssen, responsible for productions of groups as massive as Foo Fighters, Queens Of The Stone Age o Iggy Pop.

“Loose Talk EP” It will be released on July 14 on all platforms by Golden Robot Recordshome to such well-known artists as Filter, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, DEVO, The Answer, Deadwolff, Bass Drum Of Death y L.A. Guns, among others. Let’s also remember that there was a previous advance, “Back To La Brea”, with a video clip included and that you can see below these lines and that This Drama is one of the most international groups of Spanish hardcore, after having previously released on labels such as Deep Elm, In addition to working with gang members such as The Bronx o Cancer Bats..