Home » This is how “Sacred the Thread” sounds, the new single by Greta Van Fleet
World

This is how “Sacred the Thread” sounds, the new single by Greta Van Fleet

by admin
This is how “Sacred the Thread” sounds, the new single by Greta Van Fleet

the rock group Greta Van Fleet has released his new single “Sacred The Thread”, the second preview of what will be his next album titled “Starcatcher” that will see the light next friday july 21. The theme gives the band that intense and fresh touch at the same time, halfway between the sound of the seventies and current rock.

The Americans open the way to a new stage with this project, the most reflective of their career and let their imaginations run wild by watching “Starcatcher” like a cosmos, the place where the group questions where they come from and what their mission on earth is. This third album comes directly from the soul of the band, where we can see the essence of the group and the perspectives of each one of the members.

This album is accompanied by a new tour, Starcatcher World Tour which will start the July 24 in Nashville, USA. Produced by Live Nationthe tour has several stops at emblematic sites such as the Madison Square Garden in New York o Wembley Arena London, among others. Besides, Greta Van Fleet have released a new variant of exclusive red gloss vinyl, which is now available for pre-order through this link.

See also  The 397-meter landmark in the United States is about to fall?New York's 93-story skyscraper shakes violently and makes loud noises: official response - fast technology - technology changes the future

You may also like

Foo Fighters confirm Josh Freese as new drummer

Meta: record fine of 1.2 billion euros for...

Ilaria De Rosa, the mother of the hostess...

Saudi Arabia, Ilaria De Rosa the hostess in...

Biden, McKinsey no deal on raising debt ceiling...

Greece, because Mitsotakis has won hands down despite...

Empoli Juventus Round 36 Serie A | Sport

here is the program for the week

L’Isola dei Famosi, Paolo Noise forced to leave...

Ukraine says it foiled unprecedented Russian attack on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy