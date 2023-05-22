This is how “Sacred the Thread” sounds, the new single by Greta Van Fleet

the rock group Greta Van Fleet has released his new single “Sacred The Thread”, the second preview of what will be his next album titled “Starcatcher” that will see the light next friday july 21. The theme gives the band that intense and fresh touch at the same time, halfway between the sound of the seventies and current rock.

The Americans open the way to a new stage with this project, the most reflective of their career and let their imaginations run wild by watching “Starcatcher” like a cosmos, the place where the group questions where they come from and what their mission on earth is. This third album comes directly from the soul of the band, where we can see the essence of the group and the perspectives of each one of the members.

This album is accompanied by a new tour, Starcatcher World Tour which will start the July 24 in Nashville, USA. Produced by Live Nationthe tour has several stops at emblematic sites such as the Madison Square Garden in New York o Wembley Arena London, among others. Besides, Greta Van Fleet have released a new variant of exclusive red gloss vinyl, which is now available for pre-order through this link.

