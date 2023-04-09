Watch the show “Kojekude po Serbia” in a new time slot, today at 4:30 p.m. only on Kurir TV!

Source: Promo

This week, Vukašin Grozdanić takes you to Čortanovce, a place he has passed by quite a few times, and yet there are things he has only just found out.

You must have seen the movie “Deceptive Summer of ’68”, and do you know where that movie was filmed? This is exactly where your favorite adventurer is taking you this weekend – to the famous beach from the movie. They will also visit the famous church built in the Russian style, and thanks to forester Zika Pašić, they will meet all the legends of this place. There were stories about St. Sava and the Dragon Wolf, but also anecdotes from the filming of the iconic film itself.

In today’s episode of the show “Kojekude po Srbija” the dilemma surrounding the name Čortanovci will be resolved, and the claims of your favorite adventurer about the nearby town of Slankamen will make you laugh to tears.

Don’t miss another exciting adventure with Vukašin today at 16:30 on Kurir TV, a completely new dimension of the place “Čortanovci” awaits you!