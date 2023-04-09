Home Sports Dallas Mavericks reportedly lost on purpose
Sports

Dallas Mavericks reportedly lost on purpose

by admin
Dallas Mavericks reportedly lost on purpose

Dhe Dallas Mavericks around top star Luka Doncic miss the NBA playoffs after beating the Chicago Bulls 112:115 – it was no longer a big surprise what became reality on Saturday night. However, the circumstances of the defeat at the end of a bizarre season sparked heated discussions, and the word “tanking” made the rounds. This was not hidden from the league either – that’s why trouble is now threatening.

“The organization has decided to change course,” admitted Dallas head coach Jason Kidd before the game. The 50-year-old explained the decision to rest five established players around international Maxi Kleber and co-star Kyrie Irving in this crucial encounter.

Repeat offender from Dallas

Only the Slovenian superstar Doncic got a few minutes of playing time – probably in order not to completely disappoint the audience in Dallas at the long before announced “I Feel Slovenia Night”.

The league now wants to find out the exact reasons for this decision and has initiated an investigation. If the allegation of distortion of competition through “tanking” – deliberately losing for a better position in the talent draft – is substantiated, severe penalties are threatened.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver had already explicitly pointed out at the beginning of this season that the league would pay special attention to the issue and even brought into play forced relegation to the D-League, the development league.

You may also like

Scattered considerations after Lazio-Juventus (2-1) — Sportellate.it

Hockey in Amstelveen: Euro Hockey League: Düsseldorf misses...

Coffee and health: 9 scientifically proven things you...

Youth Breakdancing Series Activities Launch National Team Players...

Borussia Dortmund: Moukoko saves the champion’s hope

NBA: Everything decided in the East, in the...

Turin Rome, Mourinho stings: ‘Are you sure Juve...

NBA orders investigation into Dallas Mavericks-Chicago Bulls pivotal...

From 5.30 p.m. in the ticker: Liverpool against...

Juve, Milinkovic-Savic even admits it: “Alex Sandro? I...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy