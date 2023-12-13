Home » “Those who illegalize receive bribes”, Petro’s controversial response after the fall of the project to regularize adult use of marijuana
World

“Those who illegalize receive bribes”, Petro’s controversial response after the fall of the project to regularize adult use of marijuana

by admin
“Those who illegalize receive bribes”, Petro’s controversial response after the fall of the project to regularize adult use of marijuana

The legalization of marijuana for adult and recreational use in Colombia suffered a major setback after a bill defending the initiative was not approved in the Senate. President Gustavo Petro, who has been a vocal advocate for the legalization of marijuana, suffered a hard blow after the bill collapsed with 46 votes against. The government representatives expressed indignation over the decision, while opponents of the initiative celebrated the outcome.

The collapse of the bill has generated immediate reactions on social media, with some commending the decision as a protection of young people and families, while others decried it as a setback for Colombia compared to other countries that have already legalized marijuana.

Tensions ran high during the plenary session, and the president himself repealed a decree that prohibited the carrying, distribution, and marketing of drugs. He clarified that the rules for drug marketing and trafficking remain in force. Petro has been a vocal proponent of the regularization of cannabis, arguing that the failure to regulate it is a victory for drug trafficking.

Despite President Petro’s efforts, the bill to legalize marijuana for adult and recreational use has once again been archived, dealing a major blow to his campaign promise and advocacy for drug law reform.

See also  Rushdie's bomber: "I was surprised when I heard he survived"

You may also like

How much money would Anamaria Prodan have received...

an app designed with kids for kids

Exploring Hanoi: The Timeless Beauty of the City...

Gloria Graham married her husband’s son | Fun

PHRASES for the Day of the Virgin of...

Ukrainian war, Zelensky in the USA, Biden signs...

Poland, the ultra-right MP extinguishes the Hanukkah candles...

Margarita Cedeño says cost of living in the...

Christmas charity marathon: here is the event programme!

FORD PRO The system to prevent accidents with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy