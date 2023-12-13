“Those who illegalize receive bribes”, Petro’s controversial response after the fall of the project to regularize adult use of marijuana

The legalization of marijuana for adult and recreational use in Colombia suffered a major setback after a bill defending the initiative was not approved in the Senate. President Gustavo Petro, who has been a vocal advocate for the legalization of marijuana, suffered a hard blow after the bill collapsed with 46 votes against. The government representatives expressed indignation over the decision, while opponents of the initiative celebrated the outcome.

The collapse of the bill has generated immediate reactions on social media, with some commending the decision as a protection of young people and families, while others decried it as a setback for Colombia compared to other countries that have already legalized marijuana.

Tensions ran high during the plenary session, and the president himself repealed a decree that prohibited the carrying, distribution, and marketing of drugs. He clarified that the rules for drug marketing and trafficking remain in force. Petro has been a vocal proponent of the regularization of cannabis, arguing that the failure to regulate it is a victory for drug trafficking.

Despite President Petro’s efforts, the bill to legalize marijuana for adult and recreational use has once again been archived, dealing a major blow to his campaign promise and advocacy for drug law reform.

