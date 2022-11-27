

Some people excitedly asked the police, “Why do you beat people? Do you have any conscience when you beat people!” (Source: video screenshot)

[Look at China News, November 28, 2022](Look at the comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Li Xiaokui)XinjiangoverSealedChina scrambles after tragic fire that kills 10 and injures 9ShanghaiTwo days in a row, large-scalepublic protestand this wave of protests also spread to China where the Wuhan pneumonia case was first discovered.Wuhanthere is a picture showing that there are excited people questioningpolice“Why do you beat people? You are the police and protect us. Youhit, have no conscience! ”

Thousands of protesters in Wuhan shouted, “You are the police, do you have a conscience!”

According to the video compiled by Twitter user “Mr. Li is not your teacher”, people gathered on the streets of Hanzheng Street in Wuhan to protest on the evening of the 27th. From the perspective of the camera, there are “crowds of people”, and a large number of policemen formed a human wall to block the crowd. During the process, the police violently beat citizens.

In a video, a member of the public asked the police excitedly, “Why do you beat people? You are the police and protect us. Are we wrong? You beat people, do you have any conscience!”

There are also videos showing angry Wuhan people shouting while pushing down the iron wall.

Wuhan Hanzheng Street

People and Police Negotiations pic.twitter.com/4shwsEq7Oo — Teacher Li is not your teacher (@whyyoutouzhele) November 27, 2022

Wuhan Hanzheng Street10 minutes ago pic.twitter.com/xnukFVm2ip — Teacher Li is not your teacher (@whyyoutouzhele) November 27, 2022

Crowds of people at Hanzheng Street, Wuhan

The mayor came out to negotiate pic.twitter.com/inbPex4aQR — Teacher Li is not your teacher (@whyyoutouzhele) November 27, 2022

The scene of Hanzheng Street in Wuhan at this moment pic.twitter.com/cEtEhejECI — Teacher Li is not your teacher (@whyyoutouzhele) November 27, 2022

Wuhan Hanzheng Street, the people overthrew the water horse and unblocked it on their own pic.twitter.com/dg2fjaUrho — Teacher Li is not your teacher (@whyyoutouzhele) November 27, 2022

The owner of a clothing store on Hanzheng Street in Wuhan told The Epoch Times on the evening of the 27th that protests did break out on Hanzheng Street that day, and merchants shouted slogans demanding that the lockdown be lifted. Then the merchants also spontaneously staged a parade, tearing down the iron wall along the way. “The surrounding residents and merchants all participated together. There were probably tens of thousands of people, and there were also thousands of residents.”

In addition, local people in Wuhan broke the news that on November 27, not only tens of thousands of people gathered in Hanzheng Street, but also people in Hongshan District and Jiangxia District took to the streets to march.

According to the owner of a clothing store on Hanzheng Street, the party secretary of Qiaokou District in Wuhan arrived at the protest site with a riot team of more than 200 people and asked the merchants to send representatives to negotiate with them. The two sides have been deadlocked.

It is reported that Hubei was closed four times in March, August, September, and October this year, with a cumulative total of more than 40 days.

Protests spread to Beijing, Chengdu and Shanghai, people chanted “oppose dictatorship”

In addition to Wuhan, there are gathering activities of different sizes in Beijing and Chengdu. The people shouted “Human rights”, “No life tenure”, “Oppose dictatorship”, “Long live the people!” and so on.

According to the online video, crowds of people gathered at Wangping Street, Chengdu City, Sichuan Province on the evening of the 27th. Among the slogans they shouted were: “Human rights”, “No life tenure”, “Oppose dictatorship”, “Freedom of speech”, ” Give me liberty or give me death” etc. The crowd can reach thousands of people, and the word “Chengdu” appears on the advertising banners on the street.

Liangma Bridge at this moment

A man in white gives a speech pic.twitter.com/51eGHjOxEm — Teacher Li is not your teacher (@whyyoutouzhele) November 27, 2022

In Beijing, about 1,000 protesting students at Tsinghua University during the day shouted slogans such as “democracy and the rule of law, freedom of expression.” In the evening, crowds and policemen also appeared on the banks of the Mahe River, a popular place for citizens to take a walk. Some people held white papers to express their protests.

Beijing Liangma Bridge at the moment

Some people were driven to the Agricultural Exhibition Bridge pic.twitter.com/ebClfgXvKL — Teacher Li is not your teacher (@whyyoutouzhele) November 27, 2022

Near Beijing Liangma Bridge

The police are clearing the place pic.twitter.com/mC8M1SRtXK — Teacher Li is not your teacher (@whyyoutouzhele) November 27, 2022

People from the Beijing Capital Building just now were walking towards the Four Seasons Hotel, and vehicles honked their horns along the way. pic.twitter.com/2wqnj6PpQ7 — Teacher Li is not your teacher (@whyyoutouzhele) November 27, 2022

Beijing Liangmaqiao police began to clear the scene pic.twitter.com/eTITJyuCOD — Teacher Li is not your teacher (@whyyoutouzhele) November 27, 2022

Yansha Bridge is closed under martial law in Beijing at the moment, preventing people from passing through

A mother with her child said they would have to walk five kilometers around Video 1 pic.twitter.com/0E4xwGSUmF — Teacher Li is not your teacher (@whyyoutouzhele) November 27, 2022

The Central News Agency reported that the white paper represented the anger that could not be freely expressed in the wave of protests that began on the 26th. During the peak of the “anti-extradition” protests in Hong Kong in 2020, local activists also held up blank paper protests to avoid slogans prohibited by the National Security Law.

In Shanghai, following the mourning for the victims of the fire in Urumqi and the protests late at night on the 26th, the crowd gathered again on the afternoon of the 27th, and excitedly shouted “Let me go!” To protest the injustice of the arrested people, the police set up roadblocks and closed the Passers-by are prohibited from taking photos or recording videos on the road section.

Contributions from netizens

The video of the police arresting people indiscriminately from 10:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m. on 11.27 at the intersection of the bronze statue of Nie Er in Shanghai was wrongly marked on 11.27. pic.twitter.com/YwZoMAkNfG — Teacher Li is not your teacher (@whyyoutouzhele) November 27, 2022

On the evening of the 27th, news spread on social platforms that many of the protesters in Shanghai were forcibly taken away by the police or in plain clothes, and the road sign “Urumqi Middle Road” at the protest site was also taken down.

