Home World Three rockets fired from Syria towards Israel
World

Three rockets fired from Syria towards Israel

by admin
Three rockets fired from Syria towards Israel

ROME. Three missiles have just been launched from Syrian territory towards the Golan Heights. One of the missiles crossed the border into Israel and landed on land near the Israeli town of Meitsar. This was announced by the Israeli army, quoted by Times of Israel. The other two missiles apparently landed in Syria, but some reports suggest one landed in Jordan. The Israeli military said the Iron Dome missile defense system was not activated because the missiles were fired at an unpopulated area.

Meanwhile, a young Palestinian was killed by Israeli soldiers near Azzun, in the West Bank. This was reported by the Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Health, specifying that the young man was 20 years old and his name was Ahed Azzam Salim. Times of Israel writes that there are currently no comments on the matter from the Israeli army.

See also  The US envoy is willing to hold meetings with North Korea "anytime, anywhere" | US News | Al Jazeera

You may also like

Bike against truck, centaur dies in the province...

Canceled goal at Nice – PSŽ technology did...

Macron visits Xi Jinping in France | Info

five injured, two are serious

five injured, including a child

Disallowed goal at Nice PSŽ technology did not...

Nikola Jokić foul in the first second of...

Turin-Rome 0-1: goal from Dybala. Mourinho flies to...

for Di Bello goal ok

China, maxi military exercises around Taiwan. Beijing: island...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy