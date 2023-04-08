The march of the Napoli championship resumes, which clears Lecce and is just four victories away from the title. With a view to the Champions League, while awaiting the match between Lazio and Juve at the Olimpico, only Roma are celebrating, third after the victory on the Turin field. Overtake both Milan and Inter, stop on the draw from Empoli and Salernitana. Bologna win away against Atalanta. At the end of Verona’s coup, the Cremonese still hopes