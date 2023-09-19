THREE TIMES IN HELL – Mondo Japan

A thief of blood, a dual nature, a macabre scene on a stage, between reality and acting, a bell tower that holds secrets and terrible creatures. Three descents in fear, with no hope of returning. Three horror stories, three times to hell.

Medusa’s kiss. A bygone era, a dark atmosphere, a pressing, pressing story, in which the characters, embodiments of the double human nature, move in a succession of scenes now macabre, now violent, now licentious, now delicately lyrical, leading the reader in the depths of the human soul, poised between conscience and madness.

The song of Lucifer. A black story, a frenetic pace, a dreamlike atmosphere, suspended between reality and nightmare, in which scenes with a high erotic content alternate with macabre and bloody images, keeping the reader suspended and imprisoned, identified with the characters, deliberately painted in short strokes .

The basilisk labyrinth. The unconscious and faith, an epic duel, a struggle without surrender in the maze of forbidden knowledge; a fall without redemption into the depths of human nature.

A book by Cristian Borghetti, Weird Tales series.

Cover by Alessandro Amoruso.

DATA SHEET

Title: Three times in hell

Author: C. Borghetti

Editore: Weird Book

Necklace: Weird Tales

Genre: Anthology

Pages: 168

Prezzo: 17,90 €

Format: 15 x 22 cm

Features: Paperback

ISBN: 978-88-31373-88-3

Release date: December 13, 2022

