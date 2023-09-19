Home » THREE TIMES IN HELL – Mondo Japan
World

THREE TIMES IN HELL – Mondo Japan

by admin
THREE TIMES IN HELL – Mondo Japan

A thief of blood, a dual nature, a macabre scene on a stage, between reality and acting, a bell tower that holds secrets and terrible creatures. Three descents in fear, with no hope of returning. Three horror stories, three times to hell.

Medusa’s kiss. A bygone era, a dark atmosphere, a pressing, pressing story, in which the characters, embodiments of the double human nature, move in a succession of scenes now macabre, now violent, now licentious, now delicately lyrical, leading the reader in the depths of the human soul, poised between conscience and madness.

The song of Lucifer. A black story, a frenetic pace, a dreamlike atmosphere, suspended between reality and nightmare, in which scenes with a high erotic content alternate with macabre and bloody images, keeping the reader suspended and imprisoned, identified with the characters, deliberately painted in short strokes .

The basilisk labyrinth. The unconscious and faith, an epic duel, a struggle without surrender in the maze of forbidden knowledge; a fall without redemption into the depths of human nature.

A book by Cristian Borghetti, Weird Tales series.

Cover by Alessandro Amoruso.

DATA SHEET

Title: Three times in hell

Author: C. Borghetti
Editore: Weird Book
Necklace: Weird Tales
Genre: Anthology
Pages: 168
Prezzo: 17,90 €
Format: 15 x 22 cm

Features: Paperback
ISBN: 978-88-31373-88-3

Release date: December 13, 2022

See also  "Every attempt to organize internal unrest is doomed to fail"- Corriere TV

You may also like

US Threatens Sanctions on Those Who Hinder Presidential...

For a “green” Synod – World and Mission

“Scindagnù”, thank you! – World and Mission

Rumors of Electric Motorcycle Battery Involvement Spark Controversial...

TokStok launches “Mulher Pássaro” collection with Joana Lira...

Italian Prime Minister pushes for joint EU naval...

Corridors of Shopping Parque da Cidade receive interactive...

Six Migrants Rescued After Boat Sinks near Puerto...

Balzaretti reveals the market background: “We had already...

Chinese and Foreign Companies Seize Market Opportunities at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy