Three years after the explosion at the port of Beirut, the authorities guarantee themselves impunity

Three years after the catastrophic explosion at the port of Beirut, which killed at least 235 people and devastated more than half of the Lebanese capital, the survivors, the families of the victims and many local civil society groups – supported by international human rights organizations, among which Amnesty International – have again turned to the United Nations Human Rights Council to ask an international commission of inquiry who ascertains the dynamics of the explosion and identifies those responsible.

It has been clear for some time that the Lebanese authorities have not the slightest intention of collaborating in the search for truth and justice: in these three years they have used every means at their disposal to protect themselves and perpetuate the culture of impunity.

Everything has stopped since the end of 2021 due to a series of lawsuits brought by politicians involved in the judge’s investigation Tarek Bitar. When the judge, in January of this year, tried to take them back he was subject to new measures by the attorney Ghassan Oweidat, responsible for the investigation, which even imposed a travel ban on him. The Bar Association and the Judges Association have sued the illegality of the prosecutor’s movesbut nothing has happened since.

In March l’Australia on behalf of 38 member states of the United Nations Human Rights Council, had expressed publicly concern “about systematic interference and intimidation and about political deadlock” that jeopardize the conduct of the investigation.

