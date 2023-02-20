The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) announced on Monday that the tickets for the match between Romania and Belarus in the preliminaries of the 2024 European Championship were put on sale.

The Romanian national team debuts in Group I of the Euro 2024 preliminaries away, against Andorra, on March 25. Later, on March 28, the tricolors will make their home debut against the Belarusian national team at the National Arena. Supporters of the national team coached by coach Edward Iordănescu can already purchase tickets at the prices of 40 lei on the lawns and 60 lei in the stands.

Children under the age of 14 have free access to the area intended for families, informs FRF.

Group I of the preliminaries for the 2024 European Championship includes, along with Romania, the national teams from Switzerland, Israel, Kosovo, Belarus and Andorra. The first two places will qualify directly to the final tournament which will be hosted by Germany.

Romania’s program in the EC 2024 preliminaries

Andorra – Romania / March 25

Romania – Belarus / March 28

Kosovo – Romania / June 16

Switzerland – Romania / June 19

Romania – Israel / September 9

Romania – Kosovo / September 12

Belarus – Romania / October 12

Romania – Andorra / October 15

Israel – Romania / November 18

Romania – Switzerland / November 21

