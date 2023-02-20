The fate of Dusan Vlahovic remains closely linked to that of Juventus. If the Bianconeri are excluded from the cups next season, the Serbian could be the first to leave. The Premier’s requests are pressing on him and without adequate income, the company could not keep him. In the event of the transfer of the Serbian, the Bianconeri would have to replace him. Among the many hypotheses that are being made, that of a flashback for Scamacca is making headway. The former Sassuolo’s English experience up to now has not been memorable. Just 11 games as a starter in the Premier League seasoned by 3 goals. The former Sassuolo could be put on the market in the summer for a lower figure than the 40 million spent last summer.

Vlahovic away from Juventus: 50%

At this moment there is no certainty about the future of Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian was a heavy investment a year ago, but the situation he lives there Juventus means that there are no certainties about its permanence. What is certain is that the bianconeri will not deprive themselves of it for an offer that is less than 90 million. There is half of the Premier League about him, with Manchester United and Arsenal in the front row, but the interest of Bayern Munich should not be overlooked, in search of Lewandowski’s heir. In short: the Serbian has several admirers. Juventus would like to keep him, but a lot will depend on what the various sports courts decide.

Scamacca to Juventus: 30%

If Vlahovic is sold, the player who could replace him is Gianluca Scamacca. The Italian could leave the Premier League in the summer to return to Serie A. The technical crisis experienced by Wet Ham and the scarce use so far in the Premier League seem to bring the Roman striker back into our league. Juventus could also propose a Kean-style formula to lower the outlay in the immediate future. In short: the new Made in Italy course could have another piece in Scamacca.

Cowell under Juventus: 20%

Cade Cowell, young MLS star, has ended up in the crosshairs of Juventus. There is also AC Milan on the San Jose Earthquakes striker and other teams could soon be added. Born in 2002, Cowell made his MLS debut in 2020 and has already scored 9 goals in three seasons. His current valuation is around 5 million euros, certainly not high for a guy on whom many bet. Juventus could soon try the assault on the jewel.

Pau Torres all Juventus: 10%

LJuventus next year he will have to sign a central midfielder. Among the names that circulate, Pau Torres that’s what intrigues the most. The Spaniard’s contract expires in 2024 and the situation of the Yellow Submarine (which risks exclusion from the next cups) could favor a discount on the 50 million euro valuation currently being made. At the moment his name is only a suggestionalso because the black and white situation itself is not rosy, but the streets of the transfer market are endless.

Xhaka at Juventus: 10%

The name of Granit Xhaka he was linked up with Roma two years ago, but in the end, the Swiss remained at Arsenal. Now it could be there Juventus to be interested in him. According to the English press, English would have been offered by Arsenal as a partial counterpart for Locatelli, but the Bianconeri responded spades. However, Juventus destined to lose Rabiot and Paredes could think of the Swiss separately from the Locatelli affair. It’s a possibility that shouldn’t be discarded in view of next season, like others that are being made at this stage.

