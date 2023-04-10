Home World Till Lindemann (Rammstein) plays several characters in an advertisement
World

Till Lindemann (Rammstein) plays several characters in an advertisement

by admin
Till Lindemann (Rammstein) plays several characters in an advertisement

Till Lindemann is quite an actor, as we have been able to see over the years in the Rammstein video clips and in his concerts. Now we can see him playing various characters in the same ad. This is a piece for GGPoker, a European online poker company born a decade ago.

Directed by Specter BerlinIn the ad, the singer can be seen playing five different characters who appear together in different shots. The commercial makes a clear reference to some classic movie scenes: the scene of the rose petals in “American Beauty” (Sam Mendes, 99) Fr “Fight club” (David Fincher, 99).

This is not the first time that Eric Remberg (Specter Berlin) y Till Lindemann they work together in the audiovisual field, since Specter has directed emblematic Rammstein videos such as “Adieu” and “Deutschland”, in which Lindemann practically took the leading role.

See also  Macron admits that France is responsible for the genocide in Rwanda

You may also like

Royal carriages unveiled for King Charles’s coronation day...

Conscious communication, the Fastweb podcast with Bruno Mastroianni

In Georgia there are new protests against the...

Tiger Woods and the shocking images on TV:...

Saudi Arabia, innocent for six years on death...

“Songs of good vibes”, a book about generational...

Macron: Europe must strengthen its strategic autonomy to...

The new «Zappalot» throws one ;-) on the...

Taiwan, China simulates an attack “with live ammunition”....

Kiev, repulsed 58 Russian attacks in the last...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy