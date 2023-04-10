Till Lindemann is quite an actor, as we have been able to see over the years in the Rammstein video clips and in his concerts. Now we can see him playing various characters in the same ad. This is a piece for GGPoker, a European online poker company born a decade ago.

Directed by Specter BerlinIn the ad, the singer can be seen playing five different characters who appear together in different shots. The commercial makes a clear reference to some classic movie scenes: the scene of the rose petals in “American Beauty” (Sam Mendes, 99) Fr “Fight club” (David Fincher, 99).

This is not the first time that Eric Remberg (Specter Berlin) y Till Lindemann they work together in the audiovisual field, since Specter has directed emblematic Rammstein videos such as “Adieu” and “Deutschland”, in which Lindemann practically took the leading role.

