TIM, a thousand employees in 100% smart working from September

Once the pandemic emergency ended, a division was created between companies opposed to smart working and those who instead consider it a method in step with the times. Among the latter there is undoubtedly TIM which on February 1 launched a new plan for smart working and which starting from September will enable 1,000 employees to perform their job duties 100% remotely or nearly so.





As anticipated, TIM has already adopted decisive policies favorable to remote working which with its current work plan allows approximately 32,000 employees to work remotely up to 3 days a week.

But with the new pilot project, the company is taking another step towards smart working. During the experimentation, thousand employees which are part of Tim Enterprise customer service they will work almost entirely remotely. Almost, we specified, because every 15 days they will have to go to the office to meet with colleagues and share information, but for the rest of the time they will be able to work from home.

The company will evaluate the progress of the project and theopportunity to adopt this way of working in the long term with a series of KPIs (key performance indicators) that will take into account not only productivity, but also the impact of working completely remotely on energy efficiency and on the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions.

The objective is to verify how much the work-life balance impacts on the company’s commitment and how much these balances can be confirmed in the long term, in search of a hybrid working model that allows to obtain the most satisfactory results for the company and for the colleagues. – Paolo Chiriotti, chief human resources and organization officer di TIM

The current work plan of the company provides 2 days on site and 3 remotely for employees who work independently and have flexible hours. For those who have to guarantee their presence at certain times, the shifts are one week of work in the office and one week remotely. On the other hand, the offices are closed on Fridays, a day that provides for remote work for all employees. Furthermore, for August the company has proposed the possibility of working 100% in smart working during the central weeks of the month.