The Competition and Market Authority has decided to extend to 31 May 2023 the deadline for the conclusion of the proceeding concerning the agreement between Telecom Italia SpA and DAZN Limited for the broadcasting of Serie A matches from 2021 to 2024.

The extension was requested by the companies DAZN and Telecom Italia to allow them to better exercise their right of defence.

The proceedings had been initiated in 2021 to ascertain the existence of possible violations of Article 101 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU), which prohibits anti-competitive agreements between companies.

The resolution of June 7, 2022 had rejected the commitments presented by the companies involved, while the deadline had been extended to March 31, 2023.

The decision of the Competition and Market Guarantor Authority to extend the deadline for the conclusion of the proceeding was taken to guarantee the parties the fullest exercise of the right of defence, thus ensuring the full right to be heard. Furthermore, the extension of the infra-procedural deadline for closing the investigation stage also requires an extension of the deadline for completing the proceedings.

The Competition and Market Authority has also decided to request the opinion of the Communications Authority (AGCOM) pursuant to article 1, paragraph 6, letter c), no. 11, of the law of 31 July 1997, n. 249, stating “Establishment of the Authority for Communications Guarantees and regulations on telecommunications and radio and television systems”.

The provision has already been notified to the interested parties and published in the Bulletin of the Competition and Market Guarantor Authority.

Source: Bulletin 8/2023