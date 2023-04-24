Home » TIM invests in cybersecurity and acquires TS-Way
World

TIM invests in cybersecurity and acquires TS-Way

by admin
TIM invests in cybersecurity and acquires TS-Way

The Group, through Telsy, takes over the Italian company specialized in the prevention and analysis of IT risks

TIM grows on the market of cybersecurity and acquires TS-Wayan Italian company specializing in cyber threat intelligence (Cyber ​​Threat Intelligence) prevention and analysis services.

The transaction was finalized through Telsy, a Group company focused on the cybersecurity sector, which operates within TIM Enterprise.

The initiative enhances and completes the portfolio of cybersecurity solutions in support of large companies and the Public Administration and represents a further step in consolidating TIM Enterprise’s leadership as Italy’s largest ICT platform in cybersecurity, IoT and cloud.

With this operation we further grow on the cybersecurity market and strengthen our skills to manage even the most complex cyber risks”, commented Eugenio Santagata, Chief Public Affairs & Security Officer of TIM and Chief Executive Officer of Telsy. “We welcome the entry of TS-Way into the Group with satisfaction, which allows us to integrate an innovative and totally Italian platform and with the aim of improving the offer to our customers. This also allows us to make qualified experts and increasingly cutting-edge tools available to everyone”.

In particular, the acquisition will make it possible to strengthen the presence of cyber threat intelligence and services related to predictive defense.

The goal is to prevent cyber risks and incidents also through research activities on vulnerabilities not yet publicly known and at the same time to enhance the offer of solutions and services in the security field. The strengthening of these areas will favor integration with the activities already carried out entirely in Italy by the Security Operation Centers (SOC) and by the Response Teams (RT) of the TIM Group.

See also  Cultural mediators, registrations for the regional list reopened

CCO licensed photo by Jennifer Bourn from the WordPress Photo Directory.

You may also like

“Supersonic”, the authorized biography of Oasis, arrives in...

Dombrovskis: Wednesday the new EU Stability Pact

then he returns home and kills himself. Meri...

Evacuation of overseas Chinese in Sudan: Multi-nationals send...

The Chinese ambassador in France questions the sovereignty...

We are dead… Or what?

Vedran Bosnić got KSBIH, they have to pay...

Prince’s Islands near Istanbul | Entertainment

The Ministry of Defense stepped up the deployment...

Sem closes, shutters lowered for another historic shop...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy