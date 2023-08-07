Tips for Buying Clothes Online | Magazine

The model reveals how brands and clothing sellers on the Internet “cheat” us!

In order to avoid mistakes when shopping “online”, model and influencer Sindi Prado revealed how sellers on the Internet cheat us. Here’s what makes clothes photos “online” look so perfect.

“Beware of online shopping,” she captioned the video warning, then demonstrated with an example.

Cindy posed in a black top that perfectly fits her body and a beige mini skirt. However, even though this fashion combination looked perfect on her, the real shock came when she turned around. She fastened the skirt in the back with clothespins and even had styrofoam on the back to make everything look perfect.

“What you don’t see. Yes, every brand does it,” she wrote alongside her video, explaining that all brands get the same treatment.

The comments below the video soon followed: “”Why do they do this?””,”I’m a stylist and we do it 100%, “That’s why I only buy if there are reviews or videos from the catwalk”, were just some of the comments.

