Home » Tips for Buying Clothes Online | Magazine
World

Tips for Buying Clothes Online | Magazine

by admin
Tips for Buying Clothes Online | Magazine

The model reveals how brands and clothing sellers on the Internet “cheat” us!

Izvor: Shutterstock/TikTok/screenshot/cindyprado28

In order to avoid mistakes when shopping “online”, model and influencer Sindi Prado revealed how sellers on the Internet cheat us. Here’s what makes clothes photos “online” look so perfect.

“Beware of online shopping,” she captioned the video warning, then demonstrated with an example.

Cindy posed in a black top that perfectly fits her body and a beige mini skirt. However, even though this fashion combination looked perfect on her, the real shock came when she turned around. She fastened the skirt in the back with clothespins and even had styrofoam on the back to make everything look perfect.

“What you don’t see. Yes, every brand does it,” she wrote alongside her video, explaining that all brands get the same treatment.

The comments below the video soon followed: “”Why do they do this?””,”I’m a stylist and we do it 100%, “That’s why I only buy if there are reviews or videos from the catwalk”, were just some of the comments.

See more in the video:

00:31 moda Izvor: Instagram/linanoory

Source: Instagram/linanoory

(WORLD)

See also  ECB to raise rates by 0.50% in February, moderation possible from March

You may also like

The Deadly Fashion Trend: The Tragic Story of...

ivica kralj after the conference league playoff draw...

requirements and how to apply

Huge fire in the Syracuse area, helicopters in...

Udinese – Max Allegri recovers Rabiot / The...

With PIME at WYD/4. The missionary joy of...

The film Barbie earned a billion dollars |...

Chow Tai Sang Jewelry Launches Monet Garden International...

Udinese transfer market – Beto or Balogun? /...

Ukraine Reports Russian Forces Used Nearly Half a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy