Tiscali Official Connectivity Partner of Olimpia Milano for the third season

Announced this week Tiscali Italya company active in the Telecommunications and Media&Tech sectors, renews and expands the sponsorship agreement of the EA7 Emporio Armani Olimpia Milanoand for the third consecutive year he will support the most famous basketball team in Italy as Official Connectivity Partner.

To bring together Tiscali Italy, the main operating company of the Tessellis Group, born from the merger between Linkem Retail and Tiscali SpA, and theOlimpia Milan, Reigning Italian champion with his thirtieth championship, these are values ​​such as passion, inclusion, courage, as well as the close bond with the territory and the people.

As in the past two seasons, Tiscali, fixed and mobile connectivity provider, will provide its own services at the Mediolanum Forum in Assagothe prestigious theater building Olimpia Milano home matchesduring all the club’s sporting activities.

Numerous entertainment activities will involve fans with the aim of putting them ever more in touch with their favorite team: unique “money can’t buy” experiences, to be experienced with the players and told with dedicated social content created by the two companies. Furthermore, the Forum audience will be able to have fun and dance with special Tiscali Cams during the intervals of numerous home competitions: from the Kiss Cam already created last season to the new Dance and Emoji Cams.

“Sport and technology form a winning combination today,” commented Lorenzo Sessa, Telco Director of Tiscali Italia. “We are happy to continue the collaboration with Olimpia Milano, the flagship of Italian and European basketball: together we want to carry forward the healthy values ​​of sport and teamwork to achieve increasingly challenging goals.”, concluded Sessa.

