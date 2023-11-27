Home » Tiscali Official Connectivity Partner of Olimpia Milano for the third season
World

Tiscali Official Connectivity Partner of Olimpia Milano for the third season

by admin
Tiscali Official Connectivity Partner of Olimpia Milano for the third season

Announced this week Tiscali Italya company active in the Telecommunications and Media&Tech sectors, renews and expands the sponsorship agreement of the EA7 Emporio Armani Olimpia Milanoand for the third consecutive year he will support the most famous basketball team in Italy as Official Connectivity Partner.

To bring together Tiscali Italy, the main operating company of the Tessellis Group, born from the merger between Linkem Retail and Tiscali SpA, and theOlimpia Milan, Reigning Italian champion with his thirtieth championship, these are values ​​such as passion, inclusion, courage, as well as the close bond with the territory and the people.

As in the past two seasons, Tiscali, fixed and mobile connectivity provider, will provide its own services at the Mediolanum Forum in Assagothe prestigious theater building Olimpia Milano home matchesduring all the club’s sporting activities.

Numerous entertainment activities will involve fans with the aim of putting them ever more in touch with their favorite team: unique “money can’t buy” experiences, to be experienced with the players and told with dedicated social content created by the two companies. Furthermore, the Forum audience will be able to have fun and dance with special Tiscali Cams during the intervals of numerous home competitions: from the Kiss Cam already created last season to the new Dance and Emoji Cams.

“Sport and technology form a winning combination today,” commented Lorenzo Sessa, Telco Director of Tiscali Italia. “We are happy to continue the collaboration with Olimpia Milano, the flagship of Italian and European basketball: together we want to carry forward the healthy values ​​of sport and teamwork to achieve increasingly challenging goals.”, concluded Sessa.

Share this article:

You may also like

Double packer Serhou Guirassy presents Sebastian Hoeneß for...

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

Iris Apfel, fashion icon and inspiration for Barbie,...

Mari Maurstad shares about a brutal family death

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

AMERICAN ZOETROPE EXPERIMENTING IN HOLLYWOOD

Javier Milei will close Argentina’s main news agency

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

The leader of the Conservatives in Denmark, Søren...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy